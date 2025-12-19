Lagos Announces Traffic Diversions On Marina, Broad Street Ahead Of Sunday Race

The Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the 7th Edition of the Lagos Autofest 2025 Race scheduled for Sunday, December 21, urging motorists to plan their movements and cooperate with traffic officials.

According to the advisory, vehicular movement will be restricted around Inner Marina, Marina Road and Kakawa Street on Lagos Island between 12:00 noon and 7:00 pm to allow for the smooth conduct of the annual motorsport event.

The state government disclosed that there will be a temporary closure along designated race routes, which include Marina Road (UBA axis), Kakawa Street, Balabina Street, Broad Street, Issah Williams Street, returning through Broad Street and terminating at Inner Marina.

To ensure safety and crowd control, all junctions and intersections from Marina Road (UBA) to Broad Street (Inner Marina) will be cordoned off with road barriers, restricting access to the main race corridor throughout the duration of the event.