Lagos Announces Traffic Diversion Plan For Route Repairs

On Tuesday, the Lagos State Government announced a traffic diversion plan to facilitate technical checks, duct calibration, and land route repairs at designated locations on the Island.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the repairs are scheduled to begin on Friday, January 17, 2025, and conclude on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The affected locations include Bonny Camp Underbridge to Eko Atlantic Sales Office, Eko Hotel Roundabout, Officer’s Mess inward Independence Bridge, Ajose Adeogun to Ligali Ayorinde, and Ligali Ayorinde to the end of Landmark.

Each location, according to the report has been assigned specific diversion strategies to ensure minimal disruption to traffic flow.

For repairs at Bonny Camp Underbridge to Eko Atlantic Sales Office, work will focus on the road median without impacting traffic.

At the Eko Hotel Roundabout, traffic from the Eko Hotel towards Adetokunbo Ademola will be diverted into two lanes for smooth vehicular movement.

Similarly, motorists from Officer’s Mess heading toward Independence Bridge will be diverted to the two extreme lanes farthest from the kerb.

Repairs at Ajose Adeogun to Ligali Ayorinde, scheduled from January 20 to January 24, will necessitate a two-lane diversion near Ligali Ayorinde Junction inward Oniru Beach.

For the segment from Ligali Ayorinde to the end of Landmark, repairs will occur on the road setback with no expected traffic disruptions.

The Lagos State Commissioner assured residents that Traffic Management Officers would be stationed along the affected routes to manage vehicular movement and minimize inconvenience.

He called on motorists to exercise patience, emphasizing the importance of the diversion schedule for the successful execution of the repair and technical check activities.

