Lagos Announces Traffic Diversion On Lekki-Ajah Corridor For 8 Months

The Lagos State Government has announced road rehabilitation works on the Lekki-Ajah corridor for a period of eight months, from November 15 to July 15, 2026.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement yesterday in Lagos. Osiyemi said the project, with preliminary works already in progress, would be carried out in two phases to minimise traffic disruption.

“Phase 1: Lekki first toll gate to Lekki second toll gate, work will be done in seven sections, during the construction, a lane out of the two lanes will be closed while motorists will use the second lane.

“When the closed lane is completed, work will shift to the other lane, and during this phase, motorists going to Lekki/Ajah will have thorough fare,” he said. He said for phase two, Lekki second toll gate to Ajah under-bridge, work would be done in four sections.

“Motorists from Ajah inward Lekki will be diverted to one lane while repairs are ongoing on the other lane. “When the first lane is completed, work will move to the second lane.

“During this phase, mo- torists heading towards Ajah will have continuous movement,” he said. The commissioner ad- vised motorists to be patient and follow traffic directions, as some sections of the road would be partially closed during the repair period.