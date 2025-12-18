Lagos Announces Traffic Diversion For TinCan First Gate Pedestrian Bridge Repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary traffic management plan in preparation for repair works on the damaged pedestrian bridge at Tincan First Gate, Apapa, along the inward Mile 2 corridor.

The plan was announced yesterday in a statement issued via the official X account of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation. According to the ministry, the repair exercise is scheduled for December 20, and will run between 9am and 1p.m.

The work will be executed in two stages to minimise disruption to traffic. Phase One: Lifting and placement of bridge beams: During this stage, the stretch of road from Tincan, Apapa to Mile 2 will be completely closed for approximately 20 minutes to allow for the safe lifting of the bridge beams.

Traffic flow will be restored immediately once the operation is concluded. Phase Two: Installation of bridge slabs; In this phase, vehicles travelling from Tincan, Apapa towards Mile 2 will continue to move, but traffic will be merged into a single lane about 50 metres before the repair zone.