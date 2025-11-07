Lagos Announces Traffic Diversion Ahead Of 2025 Lagos Women Run

The Lagos State Government has announced a comprehensive traffic diversion plan ahead of the 10th edition of the Lagos Women Run, scheduled to take place tomorrow, beginning at 6:00 a.m.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, yesterday, the government said the temporary traffic arrangement is designed to ensure the safety of participants and minimise inconvenience to motorists and commuters.

The 10-kilometre annual race, organised by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), in collaboration with event partners, will kick off at Tafawa Balewa Square and end at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

During the race, there will be partial road closures along the following corridors, Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, Water Board, Old NITEL, Outer Marina, Officers Mess, Bonny Camp Bridge, State House, Ahmadu Bello Way, Akin Adesola Street, Falomo Bridge, Falomo Roundabout, Awolowo Road, Onikan Roundabout, Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Osiyemi noted that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps (LSNC), would be stationed along these routes to manage traffic, guide motorists, and ensure public safety throughout the event.

”To ease movement during the race, motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes: Motorists from Ozumba Mbadiwe heading to the Third Main- land Bridge should divert through Bonny Camp to Onikan Underpass, then connect Marina Exit to Force Road, linking Outer Marina before merging onto the Third Mainland Bridge.