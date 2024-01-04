Lagos Announces Temporary Shutdown Of Third Mainland Bridge

The commencement of the rehabilitation work on the Third Mainland Bridge has been officially declared by the Lagos State Government, hence some routes would be shut down temporarily.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced the development on Thursday that a section of the bridge will be closed starting from Tuesday, 9th January 2024.

This decision, Osiyemi said, aligns with the prior notifications that were issued to the members of the public.

“The Lagos State Government wishes to remind the motoring public that the repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works will continue with the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge.

“The closure is part of the ongoing work that started in November 2023 focusing on fixing the ramps, and now, the remaining parts of the bridge will also be repaired,” he said.

To alleviate the challenges of commuting, Osiyemi announced that specific measures had been put in place.

According to him, the bridge will be accessible for Mainland Inbound Island travellers from 12 am to 12 noon. However, individuals planning to travel from the Island to the Mainland are advised to utilize the Eko Bridge.

On the other hand, the commissioner explained that between 12 noon and 12 am, motorists will have access to the bridge for travel from the Island to the Mainland. Conversely, those travelling from the Mainland to the Island will be required to utilize the Eko Bridge.

These timings have been selected to match the peak period flow of traffic and reduce travel stress. Please cooperate with our traffic management officials who will be helping out. Thanks for your usual understanding and cooperation. Let’s work together to keep our roads safe,” Osiyemi added.