Lagos Announces Palliative, BRT Fares Slashed By Half

In an effort to minimize issues around the removal of petrol subsidy, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday announced a series of government interventions for economic and humanitarian relief.

The palliatives announced will bring succor to Lagosians in the area of transportation, healthcare, and direct provision of food through religious and community-based associations across the state.

Making this known in a public statement released on his personal Twitter handle, the Governor said the palliatives are only the first steps in his regime’s commitment to uplifting Lagosians.

As contained in the statement, with effect from Wednesday 2nd, August, 2023, fares across the state-operated multimodal transport system will be reduced by half. On healthcare, the governor declared free ante-natal treatment and delivery, whether normal or through C-section services.

The governor also added that direct food relief would be distributed to the vulnerable in society through religious and community-based organizations in the state.

“I understand the concerns and challenges faced by our citizens during these growth and transformational times. In response to the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, I’m introducing a series of measures for economic and humanitarian relief.

“From Wednesday, we’re implementing a 50% fare reduction on all Lagos Buses, easing the burden on commuters across the city. In collaboration with the bus unions, 25% off all yellow bus (danfo) fares will be communicated officially by the unions.

“Additionally, I’m pleased to announce a 50% fare reduction on all LagFerry routes. This will provide more accessible and affordable transportation options for our residents.

“Recognizing the importance of affordable healthcare, I’m directing our General Hospitals to offer free ante-natal services and delivery; normal and C-section services. This is ensuring the health of our families is taken care of without worrying about financial constraints.

“Our dedicated Lagos State Workers are vital to our progress as a state. To support you during this transition, we’re expanding the fleet of Staff Buses for our public service employees. Your well-being is a top priority.

“Standing in solidarity with the vulnerable in our society, we’re providing direct food relief to the vulnerable through various stakeholders – CDAs, Religious Groups, etc.

“Let’s come together as one family during these times of change. I promise that these are only the first steps in our commitment to uplifting our people. Stay strong, Lagos. We’ve got this.