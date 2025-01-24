Lagos Announces N8.784m As New Hajj Fare, Fixes Jan 31 As Deadline For Payment

Share

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced N8,784,085.59k as the new Hajj fare for intending pilgrims embarking on the 2025 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the State.

The new fare was announced by the Board Secretary, Mr. Saheed Onipede in a statement sequel to the announcement of the 2025 Hajj fare by the Chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman for the country.

According to the statement issued by the Director Public Affairs, Mr. Taofeek Lawal, the Board urges intending pilgrims who had completely paid the initial deposit of N8.5m to endeavour to pay the balance of N284,085.59k while those who already obtained the intention form but yet to pay the initial deposit are enjoined to commence payment immediately in order to be accommodated for the exercise.

While urging every intending pilgrims to pay the Hajj fare on or before the deadline of 31st January, 2025; Onipede emphasised that NAHCON arrived at a specific fare for the respectively zones in the country after the approval of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He stressed further that after extensive consultation by stakeholders, intending pilgrims from the Southern states including Lagos State are to pay N8, 784,085.59k (Eight Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Four Thousand, Eighty-Five Naira, Fifty-Nine Kobo only); those from Borno and Adamawa zone are expected to pay N8, 327,125.59k while intending pilgrims from the Northern zone are to pay N8,457,685.59k respectively.

While empathising with the intending pilgrims on the harsh economic situation of the country, the Board’s scribe acknowledged that raising such huge sum of money to embark on holy pilgrimage is not an easy task. He however encouraged them not to despair, saying that Allah in His infinite mercy would replenish their pockets and reward them abundantly for answering His call.

Onipede further assured them of the huge benefits they tend to gain by embarking on the holy pilgrimage with the State. He stated that the pilgrims would be accommodated in comfortable hotels nearer to the Haram (Kaabah) in Makkah and Masjid Nabawih (Prophet’s Mosque) in Madinah.

He also added that the intending pilgrims would be airlifted by a reputable airline with world class service delivery; provision of breakfast and dinner in our local delicacies; regular spiritual counselling by Islamic clerics, amongst other benefits.

