Lagos Announces N8.5m As Initial Deposit For 2026 Hajj

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced the commencement of sales of form and payment of initial deposit for the 2026 Hajj Holy Pilgrimage exercise.

This was disclosed by the Board Secretary, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, in a statement issued by the Public Affairs unit, According to him, the cost of Hajj form is N20,000.00 while the initial deposit for Hajj is N8,500,000.00 pending the conclusion of contract negotiations with service providers.

Ajomagberin stated that the initial fair was inline with the official announcement made by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) during a post Hajj strategic meeting, held last week in Abuja, where Chairmen and Executive Secretaries of States Pilgrims Welfare Boards gathered to review the 2025 operations and begin early preparation for the 2026 exercise.

He said that the Board has put in place a flexible payment plan which allows the intending pilgrims to pay in three installments in order to ease their financial burden.

He added that this arrangements is intended to increase accessibility and enable more intending pilgrims to participate in the forthcoming spiritual obligation. Ajomagberin stressed further that the Board takes accountability and transparency in its operations very seriously.

He said, “ It is essential to note that payments should not be made to any individually. Instead, payment for both the form and Hajj initial deposit must be made through bank draft raised in favor of the Lagos State Muslim Welfare Board from any commercial bank and submit same to the Accounts department of the Board for an official receipt”.

The Board’s scribe expressed the commitment of State Government towards providing comfortable and spiritually enriching experience for every intending pilgrims both in Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He stated that a well-thought-out packages which include; conducive accommodation/hotels near Haram in Makkah and Madinah, Ziyarah (visitation) to historical sites, regular spiritual counseling, provision of local delicacy on daily basis, medical and other welfare packages have been put in place by the State.

While giving assurances that the outlined packages would bring satisfaction to all intending pilgrims and ensure their comforts during the exercise, he affirmed that the above initiatives allign with the T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration which prioritizes the welfare of its citizens.