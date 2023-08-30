Lagos Announces Commencement Of Blue Line Rail Operations

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government on Wednesday announced the commencement of the Blue Line Rail from Monday, September 4, 2023.

New Telegraph reports that the Blue Line Rail was officially opened by Governor Sanwo-Olu in December 2022.

It was confirmed during the launching of the project that the Blue Line Rail will operate between Marina to Mile 2.

However, the managing director of the Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Abimbola Akinajo, stated on Tuesday at the Blue Rail Line Terminal in Marina that Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to be the first passenger on Monday at precisely 9 am at the Marina station.

READ ALSO:

She added by saying that starting from Tuesday, September 5, partial passenger service would run from 4 pm to 9:30 pm for the afternoon peak and from 6:30 am to 10 am for the morning peak.

These operations, according to Akinajo, will start with 12 trips for two weeks, which will later be increased up to 76 trips per day.