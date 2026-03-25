Lagos Announces April 6, As Day For Lagos Fanti Carnival At TBS

The Lagos State government has announced Monday, April 6, as the day for the 2026 edition of the Lagos Fanti Carnival, which is billed to take place at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Making the announcement yesterday at a press briefing at the Amah Studio, Eleganza House, Lagos Island, the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said the event is more than just a festival, “the Fanti Carnival is a living narrative, an expression of identity, resilience, and community.”

She noted that through its colourful costumes, rhythmic music, captivating dances, and theatrical displays, it brings history to life while connecting generations through shared cultural experiences. “Lagos stands as a vibrant melting pot of cultures, histories, and traditions.

The Fanti Carnival is a compelling reflection of this diversity, celebrating the rich heritage of the Afro-Brazilian returnees and the enduring cultural ties between Lagos and the wider Atlantic world. Describing the Tafawa Balewa Square, venue of the event as a historic venue, Mrs Benson-Awoyinka, said:

“This historic venue will once again be transformed into a grand stage of cultural splendour, welcoming residents, tourists, and culture enthusiasts from across Nigeria and around the world.

“As a Ministry, we remain resolute in our commitment to harnessing cultural tourism as a strategic driver of economic growth, social cohesion, and global visibility for Lagos State.

Events such as the Fanti Carnival play a vital role in stimulating local enterprise, empowering creatives, and reinforcing Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading destination for arts and culture.

“We are also deliberate about reimagining our cultural heritage in ways that resonate with younger generations while preserving its authenticity. The Fanti Carnival continues to evolve, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation, ensuring its relevance, vibrancy, and global competitiveness.”

Also speaking at the event, the General Secretary, Nigerian-Brazilian Descendants Association, Mr. Remi Dacosta, said the carnival which is one arm of Afro/ Brazil Festival in Nigeria holds a deep sense of history for them and serves as an opportunity to showcase their culture to the world.