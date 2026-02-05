Lagos Announces 6-Week Traffic Diversion For Apongbon Bridge Repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion to allow for repair works on the Apongbon Bridge and adjoining roads as the Federal Government begins rehabilitation of deteriorated asphalt sections along the corridor.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi said the repair works will cover the ramp and service lane linking Inner Marina to the Apongbon Bridge, as well as sections of the bridge on both inbound and outbound carriageways. The project is scheduled to commence on February 5, and run for six weeks, ending on March 19.

The state government said sections of the affected corridors would be temporarily closed during the period to ensure the safety of motorists and allow contractors to work efficiently.

For the rehabilitation of the Apongbon service lane, motorists coming from Inner Marina are advised to proceed to the Apongbon under-bridge roundabout, connect to Adeniji Adele Road, continue through Ebute Ero, and use the ramp to Apongbon/Eko Bridge to reach their destinations.

Vehicles approaching from Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Third Mainland Bridge and Victoria Island will continue to access Eko Bridge through Apongbon Bridge.

During repairs on the main inbound carriageway of Apongbon Bridge, motorists from TBS, Third Mainland Bridge and Victoria Island are to ramp down at the Apongbon under-bridge roundabout near UBA, proceed through Inner Marina, link up with the Apongbon Bridge service lane and continue onto Eko Bridge.

The statement added that once work on the inbound section is completed, construction activities will shift to the outbound side of the bridge. For repairs on the Apongbon service lane along Chapel Street, motorists travelling from Eko Bridge towards Inner Marina will be diverted through the Ebute Ero Ramp, Adeniji Adele Road and the Apongbon under-bridge roundabout.

However, traffic from Eko Bridge heading to Outer Marina, Victoria Island and Third Mainland Bridge will maintain free movement on Apongbon Bridge.