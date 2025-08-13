Lagos Announces 2-Day Traffic Diversion On Osborne Road

The Lagos State Government has announced a two-day traffic diversion around Osborne Road in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, from Friday, August 15, to Sunday, August 17, to facilitate drainage connection works.

State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a statement on Tuesday, said the diversion is necessary to connect newly constructed drains along Modupe Alakija Crescent to the underground drainage channel beneath the Osborne Road median.

According to him, the works will require cutting a section of Osborne Road before Foreshore Towers, with construction scheduled to start at 10 p.m. on Friday, August 15, and end by midnight on Sunday, August 17.

To minimise disruptions, a counterflow traffic arrangement will be implemented on Osborne/Alfred Rewane Road, spanning about 100 metres from Modupe Alakija Crescent to the Alfred Rewane Road junction.

Motorists from Alfred Rewane Road heading to Osborne Road will be diverted into a contraflow lane before returning to their normal route, while those inbound Alfred Rewane Road from Osborne Road will be restricted to one lane.

Osiyemi advised motorists from Osborne Road heading towards Alfred Rewane Road to use Oba Adeyemi Oyekan Avenue to connect Glover Road, Lugard Avenue, or Cameron Road to continue their journeys. Similarly, motorists heading towards Osborne Road from Alfred Rewane Road should use Glover Road, Lugard Avenue, or Cameron Road to connect Oba Adeyemi Oyekan Avenue before continuing their trips.

He assured that the road will fully reopen on Monday, August 18, and noted that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be on the ground to manage vehicular movement and minimise inconveniences.

The drainage connection project is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to improve flood control and infrastructure in Ikoyi and its surrounding communities.