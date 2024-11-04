Lagos Announces 15-Month Traffic Diversion For Mile 2 Interchange Construction

Share

The Lagos State Government has announced a 15-month traffic diversion at Mile 2 for the construction of the new Transport Interchange Terminal.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement yesterday in Lagos. Osiyemi noted that the diversion would integrate rail, bus, water and non–motorized transportation.

He said the 15-month traffic diversion for the construction would begin on Nov. 11, to Feb. 16, 2026. Osiyemi, however, enjoined motorists to use alternative routes.

“Motorists heading to Oshodi from Apapa will have a through traffic and vice versa. “Motorists heading to Badagry from Apapa will continue their journey on Apapa – Oshodi Expressway and take a turn into Akinwande Road to link Coker and access Lagos – Badagry Express Way to continue their journeys.

“Motorists heading to Lagos from Badagry will also have a through traffic and vice versa.

“Motorists heading to Apapa will be diverted into Durban Road to link Amuwo Odofin Estate and connect Apapa-Oshodi Express Way to continue their journeys,” he said. He assured that the diversion routes had been well marked with signs to assist motorists navigate their destinations.

Share

Please follow and like us: