Lagos Anglican Girls’ Grammar School Gets N250m Endowment Fund

Old students of the Lagos Anglican Girl Grammar School, Surulere, has launched N250 million endowment fund to support development of infrastructure in the school.

Speaking at the 70th Founder’s Day Anniversary, the President of the Lagos Anglican Girl Grammar School Old Girls Association (LAGGSOGA), Mrs Grace Ben-Okezie, said the fund is a demonstration of their resolve to empower empower the school.

Ben-Okezie said: “As we celebrate this milestone, we are also taking a bold step to proactively confront the future with the launch of the LAGGSOGA Endowment Fund.

“This initiative is not just an expression of our gratitude but a demonstration of our resolve to empower the school to meet the evolving challenges of modern education as we raise more young girls of today to become graceful lady-warriors that will conquer tomorrow.

“They will in turn contribute to sustaining and embellishing the legacy. Our contributions today will help preserve this beautiful legacy and equip it to indeed inspire and shape future generations of leaders who can hold their own against the best anywhere and anytime.”

