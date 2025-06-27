Lagos Amir-Ul-Hajj Declares 2025 Event A Success, As Last Batch Of 224 Arrives

The Commissioner for Home Affairs and Amir-ulHajj, Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode has described the conduct of the Y2025 Hajj exercise as very successful and hitch-free.

He made the declaration on arrival of the last batch of 224 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, recently.

The Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Taofiq Lawal in a Statement said the last batch led by the Amir-ulHajj left Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at 10.08 am Saudi Arabian time aboard a Flynas Airbus which landed at Lagos at 2.15pm Nigerian time.

Speaking about the conduct of the pilgrims, Layode emphasized that all the 1,315 from the State pilgrims exhibited exemplary conduct whilst in the Holy land, stressing that they obeyed all the instructions and guidelines given to them before leaving Nigeria.

He described them as worthy Ambassadors of the State and Nigeria in general. He also expressed his gratitude to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for their wonderful support to the State pilgrims and necessary provisions they made toward ensuring a successful exercise.

He particularly mentioned the free and compulsory medical screening sponsored by the Governor and his deputy, saying that the comprehensive screening gave the State the opportunity to ascertain their medical status and how to manage them.

He said: “The free medical screening was unprecedented. So far so good, none of our pilgrims has any serious medical challenge, as they were all in good condition of health and medically fit throughout the spiritual journey”. He added that pilgrims would be looking forward to such kind gesture during the next exercise in 2026″.

Some of the pilgrims interviewed by the journalists, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Allah, the Governor, his deputy, Amir-ul-Hajj and other government functionaries for taking good care of their welfare in the Kingdom.

They specifically appreciated the State Government for making the exercise a remarkable experience for them. They also scored the State very high in the area of quality feeding, accommodation and other aspects of the Hajj rites.

They advised pilgrims intending to perform subsequent Hajj exercises not to hesitate to go with Lagos State, describing the State as the best in Hajj operations. On his part, the Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, expressed gratitude to God for protecting the pilgrims throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia for the spiritual exercise.

He also commended the pilgrims for their peaceful conduct as well as government officials and other stakeholders for their support, as the 2025 exercise came to conclusion. Other Government functionaries aboard the flight are Chairman, Airlifting and Manifest, Hon. AbdulWaheed Lolade Shonibare and Chairman, Bags and Luggage, Alh. Yusuf Araromi, amongst other officials.