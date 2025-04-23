Lagos Alpha Claims First Win In Flag Football Showtime Summer Series

Share

The Flag Football Showtime Summer Series, sanctioned by the Nigeria Flag Football Federation, delivered another thrilling weekend of action in its fifth week at the Showtime Arena, Lekki, with four competitive matchups showcasing the growing talent in Nigerian flag football.

Lagos Alpha Flag Football celebrated their first victory of the season, defeating Off-Szn Athletic 31–21 in a spirited performance. Despite the win, both teams maintained their positions in the league standings.

In the second matchup, Greenbacks Flag Football solidified their defensive prowess with a 20–0 shutout against Lagos Raptors. The dominant display underscored Greenbacks’ improving form, though it did not alter the standings.

The highlight of Gameday 5 was the clash between league leaders Lagos Athletic Knights and Ikan Sports.

The Knights preserved their perfect 5–0 record with a 35–25 victory, cementing their position at the top of the table. Ikan Sports, despite the loss, held onto third place.

Closing out the day, Warriors Flag Football delivered a commanding 38–12 win over Panthers Sports, marking one of their strongest showings this season.

The Warriors remain in second place, continuing to challenge the Knights for the top spot.

Gameday 5 Results:

Lagos Alpha 31 – 21 Off-Szn Athletic

Lagos Raptors 0 – 20 Greenbacks Flag Football

Ikan Sports 25 – 35 Lagos Athletic Knights

Panthers Sports 12 – 38 Warriors Flag Football

Despite the intense competition, the Week 5 results left the league standings unchanged after five games.

The Showtime Summer Series resumes next weekend with Matchday 6, as teams vie for crucial points in the race to the playoffs.

