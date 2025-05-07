Lagos ALGON Chairman Collapses At Stakeholders’ Meeting

Share

The Chairman of Bariga Local Government Area and Lagos State Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kolade Alabi, collapsed unexpectedly on Wednesday while speaking at an All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Ikeja.

The incident occurred during a high-level gathering at the party’s secretariat, throwing the meeting into momentary chaos as concerned attendees rushed to assist the veteran politician.

Eyewitnesses said Alabi was in the middle of his remarks when he suddenly slumped, prompting immediate intervention from party members and medical personnel on-site.

Emergency responders arrived swiftly, and Alabi was transported to an undisclosed hospital after reportedly regaining consciousness at the scene.

He was said to be stable at the time of evacuation and is now receiving medical care.

The exact cause of the collapse has not been officially disclosed, although there is growing speculation about fatigue or an underlying health issue.

Alabi holds two prominent positions—Chairman of Bariga LGA and Lagos ALGON—roles that place him under considerable administrative and political pressure.

The APC meeting, which was convened to strategize ahead of forthcoming electoral activities, was temporarily suspended following the incident but later resumed.

The atmosphere remained subdued, with many attendees visibly shaken by the episode.

A party official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “We are deeply concerned. Kolade Alabi is a tireless and committed leader, and we are hopeful for his full and swift recovery.”

As of the time of reporting, neither the APC nor Alabi’s family has issued an official statement regarding his condition.

However, sources close to the chairman affirmed that he is in stable condition and receiving comprehensive medical attention.

Alabi is widely respected for his grassroots leadership and active role in shaping party policy at the local government level.

His sudden health scare has drawn widespread concern across the Lagos political landscape.

