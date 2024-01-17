Lagos Alerts Consumers Of Toxic Plantain Chips

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has raised an alarm over the availability of toxic plantain chips in the state, warning consumers regarding the potential hazards associated with it.

The caution comes in response to a viral report on social media, alleging that a woman was witnessed melting polythene, also referred to as rubber or nylon, into the hot oil used for frying plantains to harden the chips.

In an official statement posted on the Lagos State Government’s X handle late Tuesday, LASCOPA emphasised the need for consumers to exercise vigilance when purchasing plantain chips to safeguard their health.

The statement expressed LASCOPA’s deep concern about the health implications of such practices and urged consumers to be cautious about the source of their plantain chips.

Also, the agency highlighted a viral online picture posted by an eyewitness, revealing a plantain chips seller allegedly adding polythene into the hot vegetable oil used for frying.

In response to this alarming discovery, LASCOPA advised consumers to be vigilant and exercise caution to avoid exposing themselves to harmful substances or preventable food poisoning. The agency is actively investigating the matter and pledged to take appropriate actions to protect consumers and hold accountable those responsible for such dangerous practices.

In addition, the public was encouraged to report unfriendly and unlawful practices among sellers of consumable items that could jeopardise consumer health.