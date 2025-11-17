Lagos Airport Upgrades Strengthen Global Competitiveness, Says Ganduje

Board Chairman, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Dr Umar Ganduje, yesterday said the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) has recorded major upgrades that now position it to compete with leading international airports.

He made the remarks yesterday during a facility tour to assess completed works and ongoing modernisation efforts across the Lagos airport.

Ganduje said new scanners, automated e-gates and improved technology were transforming passenger processing and aligning the airport with global best practices.

He praised President Bola Tinubu and FAAN’s leadership for creating a supportive environment that enables private airlines to grow and compete effectively.

According to him, private airlines previously faced high mortality rates, but improved infrastructure now supports better performance and increasing profitability. Ganduje also commended FAAN for securing key aviation certifications that strengthen Nigeria’s safety profile and enhance international confidence in local operations.

He expressed optimism that continued service improvements would make subsequent certifications easier and more timely for the nation. The chairman said the tour revealed numerous ongoing projects, alongside several abandoned sites that require urgent attention from relevant authorities.