Lagos Airport Fire Caused Significant Damage –Minister

The fire incident at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal 1 in Lagos on Monday caused significant damage to critical infrastructure.

Following an on-the-spot inspection of the burnt terminal by the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, accompanied by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, the Aviation Minister confirmed that, while the building was already slated for demolition, the loss of technical assets is substantial.

The fire, which was said to have originated in the server room on the first floor and spread vertically to the roof, resulted in the total loss of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) equipment. The minister confirmed that the NiMET office was “completely wiped out,” destroying billions of naira worth of vital weather-reading equipment.

The fire spread toward the control tower, trapping 14 staff members on the upper floors. They were eventually rescued using a construction crane. Keyamo also confirmed six people (three males and three females) sustained injuries.

They are currently reported to be in stable condition. The incident forced a temporary shutdown of Lagos airspace, leading to diversions of international flights and a complete grounding of operations for several hours.

K e y a m o noted that while the fire is a setback, it will fast-track the transition to newer facilities. The affected terminal was already scheduled for a total remodelling of N712 billion, with Keyamo stating that the fire essentially accelerated the timeline for pulling down the decrepit structure.

Air traffic control has been restored using a temporary tower and mobile support systems, while NiMET services are being routed through alternative stations to prevent further flight delays.