Lagos Agog as Shalom Park Estate Launches

IFT Realty Limited on Tuesday unveiled its visionary project: Shalom Park Estate, located in Abijo, Lagos. This opulent housing development ushers in a new era of luxurious living for discerning individuals in Lagos, Nigeria, alongside its brand ambassador, Bidemi Olaoba, a renowned gospel artist, emphasizing IFT Realty LTD’s dedication to shared values and community enrichment. The vision which was birthed in 2005, Shalom Park Estate emerges as a beacon of refinement amidst the tranquil surroundings of Abijo.

Mr. Oluremi Oshikanlu, Chair- man of IFT Realty LTD, shared the journey from conception to realization, highlighting the transformation of Abijo from a tropical swamp to a thriving urban oasis. He emphasized that Shalom Park Estate has reached the threshold of its envisioned destination through unwavering dedication and substantial investment. Obtaining the Governor’s consent and layout approval from the Lagos State Government, while adhering rigorously to international building and construction standards, reflects the estate’s commitment to quality and integrity.

The layout, meticulously designed by Mr. Niyi Odetoye, one of Nigeria’s foremost Town Planners, epitomizes excellence in every aspect. Strategically positioned in the heart of Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, Shalom Park Estate offers a gated community with underground electrical distribution systems, covered drains, 24-hour water supply, an integrated independent water treatment plant, sewage systems with a treatment plant, CCTV cameras, and dedicated transformers.

The safe environment provides unrivaled proximity to elite educational institutions such as Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, Corona Lekki and Vilac International Schools, as well as easy access to essential amenities and major landmarks, including Shoprite Mall in Sangotedo, Mayfair Gardens, Amen Estate, the proposed Lekki International Airport, Dangote Refinery, and Lekki Free Trade Zone.