Lagos Agog As AFC World Series Ends Today

The Lagos edition of the AFC World Series will climax on Sunday, September 14, will climax at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, with some interesting finals.

The Amateur Mixed Martial Arts battle that started on Thursday, September 11, with over 70 athletes in different categories, has been adjudged one of the best battles of mixed martial arts in Nigeria in recent times.

According to the Technical Director of the Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Vicamen Victor Akhimien, the event is good for the development of MMA from the grassroots within Nigeria.

“The AFC World Series is projected towards developing talents from amateur to pro,” he said.

“We know that Nigeria has a lot of talent naturally. We just need to go through them so that they can know the game, the rules and the techniques involved in fighting.

“Nigerians have raw strength, raw power, raw stamina, but MMA is a rounded sport. That’s why we have done many seminars as technical directors and we have also trained many officials and coaches to understand the rules so they can choose this athlete.

“If you are not running an amateur you will not go far. It’s like looking at boxing when you see amateurs fighting, they are more tactical. That’s it.”

While speaking with our correspondent, the President AFC World Series, Raad Aswani, said he would have loved the championships to be longer than it was.