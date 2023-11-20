Lagos Agog As 1XBET Cup Final Holds Thursday

Finally, the maiden edition of the 1XBET Community Football Championship is coming to a climax after six weeks of pure grassroots football across five different communities in Lagos State.

Forty teams of non-league players started the journey and now, the tourney sponsored by the foremost Nigerian betting company, 1XBET, has Ighalo FC and Bariga FC who topped the Mainland and Epe Conferences respectively in the final.

Organisers of the championship, Match International Limited led by Engr. Waidi Akanni, while chatting with the 1XBET Cup Media team, expressed his satisfaction with the standard, discipline, and quality of play displayed by the teams and officials, so far, in the championship.

“We are very impressed by what we have seen so far, in the championship. All the teams and officials have shown that with more such competitions, there’s hope for non-league players, as well as, young players to express their innate talents for further exposure.

The former Nigeria international player, who was also a former Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, expressed untold praises to the sponsors of the epochal competition.

“We give profound gratitude and appreciation to 1XBET for sponsoring this championship. We have had several grassroots football competitions hosted in different parts of Nigeria.

“Yet, I can confidently tell you that the 1XBET Community Football Championship has set a lofty and enviable benchmark for grassroots football development in Nigeria.”

According to the organizers, the final match of the championship between Odion Ighalo FC and Bariga FC, slated for Thursday, November 23, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos would be preceded by a novelty 5-aside match between Lagos Legends, a group of former footballers, and then the equally important third-place game, between De Elites FC and Young Strikers FC.