Lagos Again Seals 2 Island Properties Over Illegal Sewage Discharge

The Lagos State government has re-sealed two properties on Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island, over continued environmental violations linked to the discharge of untreated wastewater and raw sewage.

The affected buildings, located at Nos. 34 and 38 Adeniji Adele Road, were shut again yesterday, following what authorities described as persistent disregard for environmental safety regulations.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the development via his official social media handle. According to him, the enforcement action was carried out by the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) in collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps.

Wahab explained that the properties had been discharging untreated wastewater and raw sewage into the surrounding environment, creating a persistent offensive odour traced to dilapidated chambers and an overflowing septic tank.

He added that the owners also violated the law by breaking an earlier government seal placed on the premises. “The re-sealing became necessary due to the unabated environmental infractions and the deliberate act of breaking government seals,” the commissioner stated.

The Lagos State government has repeatedly warned property owners and facility managers against practices that endanger public health, stressing those environmental laws will be strictly enforced across the state.

Residents and businesses have been urged to maintain functional wastewater and sewage systems in line with approved standards, as the government intensifies efforts to curb environmental pollution and improve sanitation, especially in densely populated areas like Lagos Island.