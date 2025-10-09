Lagos AG Orders Fresh Police Investigation Into Lekki Land Saga

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has directed the police to conduct further investigations into allegations of forgery and willful property damage involving real estate developer Alex Ochonogor and his lawyer, Ademola Owolabi.

This follows a second police report, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammed Dahiru, which had earlier exonerated the duo of any wrongdoing.

However, the Ministry, through a letter dated August 22, 2025, signed by the Director of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Adeshola Adekunle-Bello, requested the reopening of the case to interrogate additional witnesses and reassess critical documents.

The letter, addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Ikoyi, specifically mentioned Dr. Obidigwe Eze and Major Hamza Al-Mustapha as key witnesses to be questioned in light of new developments.

Ochonogor was arraigned last week before a Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square, alongside lawyers Ademola Owolabi and Adebayo Akeju, over alleged involvement in forging land documents and demolishing property in Lekki.

The defendants pleaded not guilty and were granted bail. Dissatisfied with the first police report, Ochonogor and his lawyer petitioned the Commissioner of Police, alleging compromised investigation, abuse of public office, and shoddy handling of the case.

The initial findings, forwarded to the Lagos State DPP, showed that on July 12, 1994, Lagos State Government allocated Block 133, Plot 10, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1 to Major Hamza Al-Mustapha via a Certificate of Occupancy. Ochonogor was introduced to the property on March 3, 2015, through Donatus Eze, Managing Director of Trust Dede and Property Nigeria Limited. Engineer Peter Omotosho of Archbond Builders Ltd confirmed the demolition notice was properly signed, and Mr. Bode Agoro and Permanent Secretary Gbenga B. Ashafa of Lagos State Lands Bureau approved the action.

The demolition notice was published in Punch Newspaper on September 11, 2009. The complainant, Dr. Obidigwe Eze’s deed of assignment, was not signed by Al-Mustapha or Mr. Abdul Fatai Alao Thomas, indicating forgery, while the memorandum of loss and affidavit of loss were properly registered and signed by Al-Mustapha.

Reacting to the development, Lagos lawyer George Obot described the fresh investigation as significant, potentially paving the way for the defendants’ exoneration.

He noted that the Ministry of Justice had previously overlooked critical evidence and failed to interview key witnesses, leading to a hasty prosecution. Obot, however, urged the Attorney General and other Ministry officials to act decisively to rectify the matter.