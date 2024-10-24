Lagos AG: Joining The EFCC Act Suit An Abuse Of Court Process

Share

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Lawal Pedro (SAN), has clarified why Lagos has not joined other states in challenging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act at the Supreme Court.

According to Pedro, such involvement would amount to an abuse of the court process. Pedro provided this explanation during a Strategic Management Meeting with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and other stakeholders held in Ikeja.

He highlighted that Lagos State had already established its own public complaints and anti-corruption agency through a state law, designed to combat corruption within the state.

The EFCC and the Federal Attorney General, however, have challenged the Lagos law at the Supreme Court. Pedro emphasized that joining the ongoing matter would be duplicative given that the state already has a pending case on the issue.

