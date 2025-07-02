Lagos, Afreximbank Train 253 SMEs To Boost Export Capacity

As part of the effort to deepen and unlock international markets for local businesses, the Lagos State Government has partnered with Afreximbank and ImpactHER, to train 253 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in export readiness.

The six-week training programme, launched in Alausa, Ikeja, aims to equip Lagos-based SMEs with the skills, knowledge and tools needed to access cross-border trade opportunities, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

At the end of the programme, 20 outstanding participants will be selected to represent Lagos at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) scheduled to hold in Algiers, Algeria, in September 2025.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose said the initiative is a strategic step toward transforming MSMEs into globally competitive exporters and accelerating inclusive economic growth in the state.

“This programme is more than a training, it is a gateway to a continental market of over 1.3 billion consumers. It’s a bold step towards building wealth, creating jobs, and enhancing the prosperity of Lagos and Nigeria at large.” Ambrose said.

The Commissioner emphasized that with Lagos holding the largest informal market in sub-Saharan Africa, the state is well-positioned to lead Nigeria’s entry into the global export economy.

Shae added that: “In this age of regional integration, our enterprises must not remain local champions; they must evolve into continental contenders,”

She also noted that the initiative aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda to build a 21st-century economy.

The training will address key barriers MSMEs face, including packaging standards, export documentation, regulatory hurdles, access to finance, logistics, and digital trade opportunities.

According to Ambrose, special attention will also be given to women-led businesses with gender-responsive export strategies.

In a virtual address, Director of SME Development at Afreximbank, Mr. Ody Akhanoba, revealed that the bank earmarked $18.7 billion for SME capacity-building initiatives across 27 African countries in 2024. He added that over 3,000 SMEs from 38 African countries and seven Caribbean nations are being targeted for 2025.

“The Lagos training is a critical step in preparing African businesses to scale across borders. Those who distinguish themselves will be supported through the trade fair and beyond,” Akhanoba said.

The 20 finalists from the programme will serve as “Lagos Export Ambassadors,” representing the state’s best in trade, innovation, and entrepreneurial excellence on the continental stage.