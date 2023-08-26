Lagos Adopts HPV Vaccine Into Routine Immunisation Schedule

Lagos State Government in Collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and Development Partners is commencing the Human Papillomavirus Vaccination ((HPV) Campaign for all girls aged nine to 14 years as one of the phase 1 state routine immunization in Nigeria.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Ibrahim A. Mustafa who announced the development, Nigeria’s HPV vaccine introduction for girls of the targeted age will potentially prevent 71,000 deaths annually if the target age group is reached.

Human Papillomavirus is a sexually transmitted disease that causes cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases such as skin and vaginal warts.

Nineteen per cent of women initiate sexual intercourse by age 15 increasing the risk of of HPV infection ( NDHS, report 2018).

HPV vaccination at an early age is highly important as it provides the best protection. The objective of the HPV vaccination is to give all eligible girls injectable HPV vaccine into the arm.

Available information shows that eligible girls aged nine to 14 years can access the vaccination from schools, churches, mosques, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), hospitals, outreach posts, markets, gated estates, and other designated posts within the communities beginning from 7 am from Monday 25 to Saturday 30.

In view of this, he said, “We solicit with all parents, guardians community leaders, pastors Imams to ensure that all eligible girls are vaccinated during the campaign

“Pls note that Routine Immunization Services will be available at the Primary Health Centres during the HPV vaccination campaign.