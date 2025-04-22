Lagos Achieves Milestones In Public Transportation

Share

The Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL), a flagship initiative of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), has recorded significant milestones in its mission to revolutionize public transportation in the State.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Olúwaṣeun Osiyemi, made this disclosure on Tuesday during Day One of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa.

He stated that the service currently moves over 42,266 passengers daily, with an average of 1,000 bus trips per day.

Osiyemi also revealed that the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) registered 65,531 new private vehicles and 13,397 commercial vehicles, totaling 78,928 vehicle registrations over the past year.

He noted that, as of February 2025, Lagos’ operated fleet under LBSL had transported a cumulative total of 60,882,000 passengers since its inception in May 2019.

Highlighting government support, Osiyemi said the LBSL has subsidized fares for Lagosians to the tune of approximately ₦14.9 billion.

He added that the State’s Driving Institute trained an additional 144 drivers, bringing the total number of certified high-capacity bus drivers to 3,537 as of March 18, 2025.

With an average fare of ₦542.66 recorded in February 2025—compared to the informal public transport fare of ₦1,097.73—he noted that LBSL services have been ₦261.67 cheaper on average.

Reviewing his ministry’s achievements in the past year, the Commissioner said the bus reform initiative, launched in 2024, has progressed steadily, improving both the quality of bus drivers and generating employment.

To enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience, LBSL has implemented an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for centralized data management, effective resource allocation, and improved public transport coordination.

He also disclosed that the state has constructed eight Quality Bus Corridors (QBCs) covering about 51km, along with four depots, 15 terminals, and 166 bus stops.

“These projects are aimed at improving the public transportation system in Lagos, reducing congestion, and enhancing the overall quality of life for Lagosians,” Osiyemi said.

He added that a detailed engineering design is now in place for the Iyana Ipaja Bus Terminal, and 50 electric buses have been deployed along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway corridor.

“The achievements of LBSL are a testament to the commitment of the Lagos State Government to providing efficient and affordable public transportation to our citizens. We will continue to improve our services and infrastructure to meet the growing needs of our population,” the Commissioner said.

On rail transportation, he reported that Phase 1 of the Blue Line (Marina to Mile 2) has served over two million passengers, while Phase 2 (Mile 2 to Okokomaiko) is in progress.

Phase 1 of the Red Line (Agbado to Oyingbo) is also operational, with eight stations and new rolling stock. Phase 2, which will link the Red Line to the Blue Line at the National Theatre, is underway.

Regarding water transportation, Osiyemi said 15 locally-built Omibus ferries are now in operation, and the Ijegun Egba Terminal has been launched.

He noted that the OMI EKO project, in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), will deliver 25 terminals and 78 electric ferries.

Over 280,000 passengers used ferry services in the past year, and 12 boats have been upgraded to meet safety standards.

In road infrastructure and traffic management, the Commissioner said 49 junction improvement projects have been completed, with ongoing works in Ikorodu, Iju, and Allen-Opebi-Toyin.

He also highlighted the deployment of solar-powered traffic signal lights, 67.9km of road markings, new medians, lay-bys, and the creation of 3,941 parking slots.

Osiyemi announced that Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have detected over 470,000 traffic violations.

The Vehicle Inspection Service issued over one million roadworthiness certificates, and LASDRI trained over 32,000 drivers.

Additionally, he said LASTMA trained more than 800 personnel, evacuated over 100 broken-down vehicles, and revived its school safety advocacy program in 59 schools.

