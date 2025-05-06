Lagos Accounting Manual To Attract Investors

Share

The Lagos State Government has begun developing a comprehensive accounting manual aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and attracting greater investment, positioning the State as a leading hub for business and innovation.

The manual, which aligns with internationally recognized accounting standards, was unveiled at a five-day retreat for Directors and Heads of Finance and Accounts from all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Finance, Femi Saheed, described the initiative as a demonstration of Lagos State’s business-minded and forward-thinking governance.

He noted that the manual will enhance legislative oversight and provide a clear framework for assessing the financial performance of MDAs.

Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, emphasized the importance of teamwork in public financial management and praised the commitment of Lagos State accountants in advancing the government’s economic goals.

The Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, encouraged participants to stay committed to their roles, referring to them as key agents of change who shape the state’s financial future.

Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abiodun Muritala, affirmed that the updated manual will institutionalize transparency, accountability, and global best practices across government finances.

The retreat brought together key stakeholders in public finance, including the Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal Audit and several Permanent Secretaries.

Consultant and Engagement Leader for the manual’s development, Mr. Gbenga Olupetu, noted that the document will provide uniformity in accounting procedures and help public finance officers better understand their mandates and responsibilities.

With the introduction of this manual, Lagos State is strengthening its financial governance framework and reinforcing investor confidence in its economy.

