Lagos Accident: Group Calls For Enforcement Of Safety Measures

A group, Club Seventies Epe, has called on relevant authorities to enforce strict safety measures on the roads to prevent accidents in Nigeria.

President of the club, Yunus Yusuf, in a statement issued on Thursday also warned against road trading, adding that it has contributed to endangering lives.

His warning followed an accident that occurred on November 11, 2024 in Ayeyoro, Epe, Lagos State, resulting in the death of some people after a truck with plate number (DCG-TM-028) said to belong to Dangote suffered critical brake failure while descending from Ita-Opo.

The truck was said to have collided with a tricycle with plate number (Marwa AGL 442 QC) and a stationary Toyota Camry at the Ayeyoro traffic light before crashing into the Ayetoro Market Complex.

The victims were said to have included the tricycle driver and two students from Manpower Technical School.

Sources said first responders from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) swiftly secured the area and transported the deceased to the Epe General Hospital mortuary.

Yusuf in the statement on behalf of Club Seventies Epe expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and the impact on the community and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

He said: “We are devastated by this unfortunate incident and mourn with the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish them a swift recovery.”

He added: “Road trading remains a significant hazard to both traders and road users. We urge residents to desist from this practice and find safer alternatives. Safety must be prioritized to prevent future tragedies.

“This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the need for all stakeholders to work together in ensuring safer roads and a more secure environment for the people of Epe.”

Yusuf stated that as part of its commitment to community well-being, Club Seventies Epe pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to advocate for enhanced road safety awareness and education.

He urged local authorities to address the challenge of road congestion and implement measures to safeguard lives.

To prevent such devastating incidents in the future, he urged the local government administrators to install speed breakers, particularly at bends and other accident-prone areas.

He said: “These measures will help control the speed of drivers and significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents.”

He also wished all affected victims lying at the Epe General Hospital (FMC Epe) quick recovery.

Yusuf said: “May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may we find the strength to honor their memory by taking steps to prevent such a tragedy in the future.”

