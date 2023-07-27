Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway: Home Owners, Residents Abandon Axis To Bad Road

…Say It’s Now A Death Trap

The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway is one road that has been of concern to users over a long period of time, even from the era of former President Olusegun Obasanjo till date, and despite the award of the contract for the rehabilitation of the road and funded by trusted funding agency, the Ijaiye-Toll Gate segment of the road has remained problematic. OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI and ADEYINKA ADENIJI take a look at the challenge the bad highway is posing to users and residents

When in late 2019 the Federal Government began the repair of some failed sections of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway from Toll Gate to Ijaiye, residents of the area heaved a sigh of relief and commended the then administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Promise unkept

But residents and users of the road were taken aback to discover that three years after the portion of the road from Toll Gate to Ijaiye was completed, the other side from Ijaiye to Toll Gate towards Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital was abandoned.

After numerous condemnable unkept promises by the government on the completion of the 81-kilometer express road, the daily agonies of people living around Abule Egba, Ojokoro, Ag- bado, Dalemo Sango-Ota, and beyond boundary locations including towns and villages in neighboring Ogun State, it has now become worsened beyond “management”. The stifling plight of motorists and commuters on this road had also become regular, ‘bad events that make good news stories’.

Prolonged traffic jams, with many hit-run deaths, and general economic degradation of the people along the axis are results of official neglect, wear and tear, unchecked or encouraged violation of traffic codes, and climate conditions.

The road had become a circumstantial death run and constantly congested, as vehicles care- fully navigate failed portions to avoid accidents and destruction of vehicles. However, despite the huge resources committed to road rehabilitation, the reprehensible abandonment of the road by the erstwhile regime of President Muhammadu Buhari is the major culprit. Ironically, the former administration prides itself on ‘unprecedented’ achievements in the provision of transport infrastructure.

Fashola’s self-appraisal

Speaking recently at a symposium organised by Standard Chartered Bank, at the Mike Adenuga Place, Ikoyi Lagos, erstwhile Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), said that the never-seen-before achievements of the immediate past regime in the area of road construction are parts of efforts geared towards positioning Nigeria for a place of prominence in leadership globally.

The former minister also declared that the regime achieved a majority of its set goals in improving upon the state of the national road network, boasting that the rate of success is only “comparable to the post-civil war experience of the early 1970s.” According to the former Lagos State Governor, the immediate past administration, in which he was superintendent over the ministry saddled with the responsibility of maintaining federal roads, ‘strategically selected’ about 13,117.09 kilometers of roads for construction.

About 9000km of these roads, he said, have been completed. On the criterion for the choice of roads assigned for repairs or rehabilitation, Fashola said they were selected in line with economic development plans. “They are not roads of desire, but instead strategic economic roads for internal and international trade on the back of our signatory to the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement,” he reiterated.

Earlier in 2021, Fashola had given a breakdown of the road projects; aside from the ones under construction, the SAN explained that rehabilitation was ongoing on other roads and bridges in hundreds of contracts. This comprised 795 projects and an aggregate length of 816.29km of coma- tose roads and 733.2km of bridges. However, one clear fact is that several road projects were left uncompleted as of handing over on May 29, 2023.

Among these non-completed federal highways is the popular Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. Rehabilitation works on the expressway were flagged off on May 14, 2018, by Mr . Babatunde Fashola (SAN), as Minister of Power, Works and Housing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to help minimise the travel time of hundreds of thousands of commuters.

Slow pace of work

The contract was awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria and Reynolds Construction Company Limited at a sum of N22,000,000,000.00, equivalent to $61,380,000.00. Two sections of the expressway was to be reconstructed and this includes Section I (Lagos to Ota) and Section II (Ota to Abeokuta). Section I falls mostly between Agege Local Council Area and Ojokoro Local Development Area of Lagos State and Sango, Ado-Odo Ota in Ogun State.

It was meant to be completed in 2020. But the residents and users of the road were taken aback to discover that three years after the portion of the road from Toll Gate to Ijaiye was completed, the other side from Ijaiye to Toll Gate towards Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital was abandoned.

The rainy season has further exposed the road as a death trap with the residents lamenting on a daily basis, wondering why the project, which was contracted to a construction giant; Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, and is being funded with SUKUK Fund, has become an eyesore. Regrettably, as at the time of collating this report, only a section of the inward Lagos lane from Ota Toll Gate and Ijaiye Bus Stop can be said to have been worked upon.

The opposite lane from Lagos to Ota had since been left to deteriorate, with little hope left in the suffering masses of any chance of completing the road soon. Thus, the non-completion of the expressway, over two years after the advertised completion of the Ota Toll Gate inward Lagos, remains an undesirable feature that punctures Buhari’s ac- claimed achievement in motoring and transportation according to Fashola.

Buhari’s government

Nevertheless, since no government achieves nothing, fairness dictates that before delving into the agony of people playing the Lagos – Abeo- kuta Express Road, like on the other half and near-completed highways, commensurate credit must be accorded a government that has committed over N2 trillion to the mobility sector across board, yet with little appreciation from the public.

Unarguably, the present anti-prosperity situation of the Agbado Ijaiye highway, as the road is also called has caused colossal losses in economic and human terms and many now consider the huge investment expended in completing a section of the road as waste. Yet, despite the globally attested failure in the area of economy and security, which at some times renders some major highways inaccessible as bandits and terrorists determine who ply which road and when; Fashola and the government in which he served as Minister may not be safely deprived of accolades for some visible achievements.

Truly, landmark records in the delivery of some projects that were hitherto often referred to as “white elephants” irrespective, the present state of the Agbado Ijaiye road, rated as the busiest inter and intrastate highway in the country is unbefitting of Fashola’s assertion that the government under which he served eight years as Minister deserves full accolades.

For instance, the 2nd Niger Bridge is one such project likened to the infamous Ryugyong Hotel in the Asian country of North Korea, but now, its completion and opening for use in Asaba and Onitsha, major commercial hubs have been classified as the socio-economic welfare and national productivity has become a signature achievement.

Awaiting Tinubu’s intervention

Thus, while efforts are made to, for a time, call attention to the Federal Government, now led by President Bola Tinubu, to prioritise the safety and the need to rescue the deteriorating economic condition of citizens and its negative effect on national productivity; it is equally fair justice to ensure that praises for Buhari and other predecessors in the office are credible and commensurable against utilities derived from huge investment in road projects by their governments.

Aside from the 20 highway rehabilitation projects completed and delivered across the country in 2022, the Buhari administration had successfully completed the 279-kilometer Kano-Mai- duguri Road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states; rehabilitation of Vandeikya- Obudu-Obudu Cattle Ranch Road (Vandeikya- Obudu Section) in Benue; rehabilitation of Sokoto-TambuwaI-Jega-Kontagora-Makera Section in Sokoto and Kebbi States, length put at 155 km; rehabilitation of and Nguru-Gashua- Bayamari Road, Section II (Gashua-Bayamari), the is length 25.00km, among many others.

True to Fashola’s explained criterion in determining which of the numerous dilapidated Nigerian highways were chosen for engineers’ attention since 2015; a careful examination of the list of projects revealed attempts by the erstwhile administration to ensure an evenly distribution of dividends of democracy along geopolitical zones.

According to records made available by the Ministry of Works and Housing, government has expanded over N2 trillion of budgetary allocation on road projects. The ministry also received alternative funding to ensure it ups the tally of its successes.

Funding explained

“Two ministries benefited from a total of N130 billion 2022 SUKUK Fund, these are the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Capital Territory. While the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing received N110 billion, the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory received N20 billion,” said the ministry in a statement on its website He also explained that: “The SUKUK fund is a form of Public Private Partnership (PPP), which was among the funding options adopted by the Federal Government including the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to fund the construction of critical roads in Nigeria.

Nonetheless, the positive impacts of these roads on the national productivity and socio-economic welfare of the nation will never remain underappreciated. Reactions from daily impoverished residents, motorists, and commuters who make use of under-construction or abandoned roads like the Lagos-Abeokuta Express road validate this assertion. Consequently, stakeholders including property owners and artisans who have lost patron- age to the inaccessibility of the road count losses daily.

Commuters are also made to pay through their nose for transportation as subsidy removal complements bad roads to jerk up fares, just as transporters cry over damages to their vehicles daily. While shop owners are fleeing the axis due to the dearth of human and vehicular movement, commercial property owners between the Ijaiye Bus Stop and the Ota northern end of the road now result in driving against traffic to avoid accidents and inconveniences occasioned by the dangerous situation of the road.

Lives have also been lost to hit-run contra flow drivers, as they strive to minimise damages on their vehicles inward Lagos lane, even when they are heading out of the state. While Nigerians look forward to Tinubu’s Midas touch upon the road and others across the board, those affected by the poor state of the road have continued murmuring their dissatisfaction because they believe that no amount of newspaper publication or interview can cause the minimal itch for the government to mobilise contractors back to the roads.

Residents express concern

According to residents around Meiran and Ijaiye, the bad state of the Ahmadiyya to Toll Gate has forced motorists to drive against traffic. According to Mr. Oladapo Ishola, a resident of Meiran Low-Cost Housing Estate, Ojokoro at least one life is lost daily to one-way drivers. Similarly, shop owners, motorists, and commuters around the express road were generally unexcited at the opportunity to once again drum up their anger over the state of the road through any means including the print media.

They remind reporters that multiple protest rallies by Labour and Residents’ Unions, and publication of the same in national dailies are part of efforts in the past to engage the government on the need to expedite completion of roads. According to them, after years of such protests with many landlords with businesses in faraway places like Victoria Island and beyond now renting small apartments there and only visit their families on weekends, many others outrightly relocate to Lagos Mainland locations like Oworonshoki, Ikeja, Egbeda, and Isolo among others.

The majority of them are apolitical and conclude that the Federal Government seems close to helping them live a normal life. “Isn’t that wickedness?” Queried a house owner at Itoki Abule, an Ogun State border community with proximity to Ojokoro LCDA in Lagos, Shobitan Hammed, who says he had to rent a room apartment in Lakue Ajah, where he works as a builder to avoid the stress of driving in the expressway daily. “I only go home on weekends.

The cost of renting an apartment in Ajah is cheaper than the cost of maintenance of a car per month. If one plies the express road daily.” Apart from that, driving on the Lagos-Abeo- kuta Express road had become a health risk. “I think we have to credit commercial drivers who do five to six trips daily between Ota Toll Gate and Oshodi, traversing parts of Agege Motor Road and the dilapidated Lagos- Abeokuta Express Road,” said Titus Baiye- shea, a Korope driver on the route.

Kogi-born Titus, lamented the damage done to vehicles and attendant repair costs in the face of flying forex, which had occasioned a galloping hike in the cost of spare and service parts of automobiles. “If you operate on this Abule Egba to Sango Ota route, you must visit mechanic workshops at least thrice a week.

Ask anybody, “taunted Saheed who says he is a National Diploma holder from Idah Polytechnic. While some responses are political and concluded by calling for a declaration of a state of emergency on the road, others opined that “the day of reprieve is near” for them.

Expectations

“In consideration of the visible track record of the man at the helm of affairs,” Mr. Leke Olowe said the incumbent administration will prioritise the road and others completed across the six geo-political zones. “Fashola tried his best in the face of dwindling budgetary allocation,” Olowe an Estate and Property manager said as he expressed confidence in President Tinubu to make life better for the generality of Nigerians.

Mr. Daniel Apkotor says he regrets spending so much on his house in Ilo Awela, Ogun State in- stead of building in his native Delta State. I would have been relieved if I had a house in the village. The only one I have is here and I have not slept in the house more than 29 times since the year started. The condition of the road is so bad I no longer go home daily. I only visit my family on weekends because I work on the Island. I cannot drive on this road every day,” he said, referring to the Agbado Ijaiye road.

“How could a man build a house and find it difficult to access because the government abandoned rehabilitation work for over two years? Mrs. Comfort ‘Chukwu recalls how her husband almost lost his life early in the year as the commercial bus he boarded from Moshalashi bus stop in the area had a head-on collision with another bus that was coming from Oshodi on one way due to the state of the road.

“The accident was fatal. I was told that three persons died in the accident and my husband escaped death by whiskers. He could have been killed, but thank God he only sustained injuries. “I am grateful to God that I escaped being a widow. We had to take him to the hospital where he was treated. “We are appealing to the Federal Government to do the needful and complete the road.

The first side leading to Oshodi was repaired to Ijaiye about three years ago and we were waiting for them to complete the road to Ile Epo Market and shift to this next side only for the project to be abandoned,” she said. A few weeks ago, residents of Ojokoro Low-Cost Housing Estate in Meiran, Lagos, sent an SOS to the Federal Government over deaths caused by one-way driving due to the failed portions of the expressway.

Estate Association boss speaks

Mr Rasheed Ejalonibu, Chairman, Ojokoro Low-Cost Housing Residents Association, said that accidents caused by one-way driving along the Abule-Egba to toll gate corridor were on the rise, with his members as casualties.

“This is a serious challenge we are facing in this community, at least on weekly basis we experience one casualty as a result of one-way driving. “In March, one of our residents was killed by a hit-and-run driver taking one-way. Recently, a boy going to a salon was also killed on the same road.

“We are seriously feeling the pains; if not accident, early morning robbery takes place, because some drivers would not want to follow one way for the danger it entails, but get robbed on the bad road by hoodlums. “We are begging the Federal Government to come to our rescue as a matter of urgency, to fix the bad road so as to eradicate the lingering one way drive in that corridor,” he said.

A commercial driver’s experience

Also commenting, a commercial bus driver, who gave his name as Mr. Olayiwola Adeniji, lamented that he had spent so much money to repair his vehicle due to the bad portions of the road. According to Adeniji, the road became so bad with the coming of the rain, adding that his vehicle was once left with the mechanics for about two months as he found it difficult to raise the N150,000 needed for repairs.

“The wheel became bad, the tires were condemned and I had to do repairs on the engine. We make use of the road most times because the police usually arrest us and make us to pay fines if we drive through one-way. “We cannot help the situation anymore. We have been left to keep hoping that the government would come to our aid, only for them to disappoint us.

We expected the last administration to fix the bad portions before they left, but they dashed our hope. It is quite unbearable now. “My appeal is that the administration of President Bola Tinubu should help us and do something about the road before it becomes as bad as it happened to Moshalashi and Kola Bus Stops sections of the other road, which prompted the government to start the repairs then,” he said.

Private car owner’s experience

A private car owner in the area, Mr. Johnson Williams told New Telegraph that the road did much damage to his car and that he has since stopped driving on the road. Williams wondered why a project said to be financed by SUKUK Fund and contracted to a notable construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc was abandoned. “We should prioritise certain things in this country. Why should such a laudable project be abandoned.

How much do they need to fix the road. It is surprising that someone like a former governor of Lagos State, who later became the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola would allow the opportunity of completing the road slip him by. “But it is never late, thank God a former governor of the state, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is now at the helms of affairs in the country, we expect him to use the opportunity to include this road in the first set of contracts his government would award.

I trust him for that,” he said. This was corroborated by Mrs. Omolara Enilolobo, a resident of the area and a trader, who said that the road has become a death trap and an eyesore. Mrs Enilolobo urged the Federal Government to save the users of the road from accidents and inconvenience by fixing the road now, adding that it is a major road that should be given priority.

Appeals galore

A civil servant in the area, Mr Ahmed Oyasipe, joined other motorists to appeal to both the Lagos State and Federal Governments to find lasting solutions to the dilapidated road to safeguard lives and property. He said that the early repair of the road would make life return to normal for residents of the area. Also commenting, a staff of Finecoat Paint, located in the area, who simply gave his name as Olanrewaju, appealed to the Lagos State and Federal Governments to repair the road.

Olanrewaju stated that Finecoat has spent so much on providing drainages around Casso Bus Stop, where it is situated, but that this has not solved the problem. “You need to see the flood here anytime rain falls. We have spent so much money on providing draining to take the water away and to save the road, but it would have been better for the Federal Government to mobilise the contractor so that they can resume work and complete the project,” he said.

Responding, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engineer (Mrs.) Olukorede Kesha told New Telegraph that the project was delayed because the contractor left the site due to inadequate budgetary provisions.

Federal Government gives assurances

Kesha stated that the government discovered that the failed section has expanded more than when the contractor left the site. “So, we are taking a holistic approach to do a comprehensive analysis of the repairs needed so that as soon as the contractor is back on site they would finish the work.

“They have to revalue the project. We are working and I just met with the officials of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc that is handling the project. “We are not unmindful of what the people living in that area are going through. We are doing everything humanly possible to make sure that we attend to their demands, and we will do that very soon,” she said.