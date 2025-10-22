Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Gridlock: Ogun Assembly Summons Commissioner, Contractor

The Ogun State House of Assembly has summoned the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya and Craneburg Construction Company, to appear before the House to discuss finding solutions to traffic congestion along Toll Gate and Papalanto/Ewekoro axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

It requested that both the commissioner and the contractor handling the ongoing construction project on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Craneburg Construction, appear before the House on Tuesday, 28th October, at 2.00 pm for an interface on the matter.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide said the invitation followed a presentation by a former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, and the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherrif, who raised the issue of increasing traffic gridlock causing unnecessary delays of valuable time along the axis.

READ ALSO:

The duo criticised the rapid deterioration of certain sections of the road shortly after repairs, noting that the worsening traffic situation had gone beyond the control of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

In another development, the Assembly passed a resolution emphasising the urgent need for the resuscitation and establishment of functional sick bays in all public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The passage of the resolution sponsored by Hon. Damilola Soneye followed the adoption of the debate, which was moved by Soneye, seconded by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, and supported by the other lawmakers.

Earlier, the sponsor, Hon. Soneye, said that the establishment of sick bays would help provide first aid, address medical emergencies in schools, assist in early diagnosis, and prevent avoidable health risks among students.

Corroborating the sponsor, lawmakers, including Honourable Olakunle Sobukanla, Yusuf Amosun, Babatunde Tella, Damilare Bello, Waliu Owode, Oluseun Adesanya and Lukman Adeleye, emphasised that qualified health professionals should man such facilities.

The House further urged the Ministries of Health and Education, Science and Technology to collaborate in developing a standardised school health policy framework by employing the graduates of the State Polytechnic of Health Technology, Ilese, to oversee the school bays; while encouraging private schools to establish first-aid units and health clinics.