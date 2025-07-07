Lagos: 8 Passengers Die As Multiple Vehicles Collide

The Lagos State Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed the death of eight persons during a crash in the Badagry area of the state.

The horrific pre-dawn collision occurred yesterday at Atura Bus Stop, inbound Badagry and claimed the lives of eight persons including the driver and the conductor of a 16 seater commercial bus.

According to the Director of Public Affairs (LASTMA), Taofiq Adebayo stated that the devastating accident, involving a commercial bus with registration number KJA 811 YF and articulate truck mark DAFT1 4636 LA, have plunged the Badagry community into mourning.

“The tragic incident occurred when the commercial bus driver, traveling at high speed, lost control and collided with the DAF truck. The impact was described as “cataclysmic,” offering little chance for survival to several occupants as eight persons died in the process of the crash.

“Responding with commendable speed, operatives of LASTMA, working in concert with personnel from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force (Morogbo Division), and the 244 Battalion of the Nigerian Army (Ibereko Barracks), launched a coordinated rescue operation.

“Their timely intervention led to the rescue of those who sustained varying degrees of injuries.” These casualties were immediately rushed to the General Hospital in Badagry for critical medical attention” Adebayo said.