Lagos 7km Run Excites Participants As Organisers Hail Turnout

Over 130 participants took to the streets in Lekki, Lagos, for the 5th edition of the 7Km Run/Walk for fitness and wellness The exercise organised by I am Alive and Thankful in conjunction with a passionate committee of friends had the team ‘Accountability Walk/Run.’

And so, everybody was a winner on Saturday as they ran and walked through the streets for fitness with the takeoff and finish point at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Lekki. The event was strictly not about winning, but Samson Ukpa (male category) and Thomas Blessing (female category) were singled out as outstanding participants.

They received attractive gifts from the organisers. Also, the youngest participant, a two-year-old, Speranza Williams, and a 62-year-old, Mr Edobor, the oldest participant, were each rewarded with a cash prize of N250,000.

One of the participants, Apewe, said: “I haven’t done any exercise or fitness in about three months. It’s nice to come out and be energetic. Meeting people from different spheres of life. I had fun, and I would do this again. Fitness isn’t about being slim. Fitness encompasses a lot, mental, physical; it is a framework. “