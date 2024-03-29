Lagos: 60 Passengers BRT Bus Almost Dash Into Lagoon (Video)

A terrific accident was prevented on the Third Mainland Bridge on Friday as a BRT bus conveying 60 passengers from the mainland to the island while on motion swayed and climbed the covet to dash into the lagoon.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident which occurred on Friday morning, March 29 was halted by the rail rod from the front angle that pierced the engine, forcing it to stop and prevent the bus from dashing into the sea.

According to an eyewitness in a now-viral video, the BRT bus was fully loaded with about 60 passengers, seated and standing during the incident.

The source however said that all the passengers were saved and no one was injured in the accident.

“This would have been a national calamity, ” an underground voice said.