Lagos: 6 Girls Allegedly Missing After Lekki House Party

A Nigerian lady has raised the alarm over the disappearance of six girls who allegedly went missing after attending a house party in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

She shared her distressing account in a video that has since gone viral on social media. In the video, the lady explained that seven girls were initially invited to the party.

However, one of them narrowly escaped. This seventh girl had stepped out of the car to retrieve a forgotten wig. When she returned, the car had already driven off, leaving her behind. The other six girls were taken and no one has heard from them since.

She expressed worry about the situation, explaining that the missing girls’ phones are unreachable and their friends have been unable to contact them. She described the incident as deeply troubling.

The lady issued a strong warning to girls, urging them to be cautious when meeting new people, especially in areas like Lekki. She warned that such encounters could lead to dangerous outcomes, including being exploited for rituals.

According to her, “it was frustrating for six girls to just disappear in such manner. “Six girls in Lekki have gone missing. They were invited to a private house party and no one has heard from them.

Their lines are no longer going through and their friends can’t reach them. “Only one person survived because she went back to get her hair. When she returned, they were gone.

“They were supposed to be seven for the house party, but they took six. The six girls are missing. “Beware of people. Stop meeting new people on the island or in Lekki.

They’ll use you for rituals. Many are reurning to Nigeria to perform rituals and they’ll use you. Be very careful.” The Lagos State Police Command is yet to comment on the matter as at the time of this report.

