Lagos: 4 Female Council Officials Die 2 Months After Inauguration

Four female officials of different local councils in Lagos State have died within two months of their election and inauguration. The deceased are all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). On July 12, the APC was declared winner of all 20 LG chairmanship positions and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA), chairmanship polls conducted a day earlier.

However, Basirat Mayabikan, councillor for Ward F in Shomolu LGA; Oluremi Ajose, Vice-Chairman of Badagry West LCDA; Zain ab Shotayo, Councillor for Ward C3 in Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA; and Oluwakemi Rufai, Councillor representing Ward C1 in Ibeju-Lekki LG; have all died in succession.

While Mayabikan died on September 21, just 56 days after assuming office, Ajose passed away a day earlier on September 20. Their deaths followed those of Shotayo who died on August 18, and Rufai, who passed away on August 13, 17 days after her swearing-in. Rufai, the only female voice in her legislative council, reportedly died after a brief illness.