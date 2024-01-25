Lagos: 3 Robbery Suspects Nabbed For Allegedly Assaulting Businessman

Three suspected armed robbers have been ar- rested in an attempt to rob a businessman at Ojo area of Lagos State. Confirming the story, the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said one Adedayo Abiodun also known as ‘Jam lock’ was arrested after he and others now at large assaulted a businessman, one Davidson without reason.

Hundeyin said the command acting on information, a team of Policemen were mobilised to the scene at Alhaji Shairu Street, Ojo in search of the other gang at large.

“In the process one Alex Amidu also known as ‘SP’ and Anthonia Esu, were apprehend and one cut to size locally made double barrel gun, one cut to size locally single barrel, one live cartridges, one short cutlass all these were some of the items recovered from the suspects.” He, however, said, investigation was ongoing on the matter to arrest the fleeing gang members.