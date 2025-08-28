Lagos: 3 Killed, Inspector, 4 Others Injured As Traders, Land Grabbers Clash

….3 policemen on illegal duty arrested

Three persons have reportedly been shot dead by policemen and four others, including a Police Inspector sustained varying degrees of injuries at Owode Onirin, Market area of Lagos State.

The policemen, it was learnt were not from Lagos State Police Command, but are said to be brought to the market by a land grabber who wanted to chase the traders out.

Our correspondent learnt that immediately the policemen got to the market they went berserk and started shooting indiscriminately to chase the traders out. An eye witness said it was in the process of resisting the policemen that one of the traders was shot on the chest and two others on different parts of their bodies, while others sus- tained varying degrees of injuries.