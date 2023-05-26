Lagos: 3 Children Of Same Parents Found Dead In Landlord’s Car

Three children of same parents were on Tuesday found dead inside a car belonging to their parent’s landlord in the Imota area of Ikorodu, Lagos State. The deceased identified as, Lazarus, 8, Marvelous, 5 and Uche 3, all children of one Mr. Osondu were found dead hours after they were last seen playing in the compound. It was gathered that the children while playing entered the car, a RAV 4, and mistakenly press the central lock and thereby trapping themselves in the process. The landlord who was identified simply as Moses was alleged to have left his vehicle unlocked before going into his apartment. The children were playing with their cousin, identified as Blessing, 11, a foster daughter to the deceased father around 11am on Tuesday, inside the compound before they entered the Landlord’s RAV4 SUV.

Nobody could say why Blessing, who is the most senior did not enter the car and also failed to raise the alarm when she discovered that her cousins were trapped inside the car. Some said it might have been for fear of being flogged for venturing into the area. “The vehicle was parked in a fenced and gated compound, before one of them unconsciously pressed the central lock button of the vehicle and it ended up looking all of them. They were discovered dead inside the car,” the witness said. Our correspondent also learnt that an angry mob descended on the landlord and beat him up until he was rescued by some policemen on patrol duty.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the Officer in Charge of Police Family Support Unit (FSU), around 7.40pm on Tuesday, got a distress call from an anonymous caller of a suspected Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD)/Suffocation of under aged children. He said Patrol team and FSU personnel swiftly moved to the scene, where they met a mammoth crowd that besieged the residence of Moses, in Ikorodu. He said the crowd had gathered allegedly over the death of Lazarus, 8, Marvelous, a girl of 5 years and Uche , 3, all children of of Mr. Osondu. “The father of the deceased children said he is from Izii community in Ebonyi State and a tenant at the aforementioned address.

The children were playing with their cousin, one Bless- ing Hyacinth, a girl of about 11 years, a foster daughter to Mr. Osondu at about 11am inside the landlord’s RAV4 SUV parked in a fenced and gated compound. “One of them inadvertently pressed the central lock button of the vehicle and it ended up locking the trio till they got suffocated. The three children were taken to IKorodu General Hospital, where they were confirmed dead by medics and their corpses deposited at the same hospital’s mortuary for autopsy in the presence of their father.