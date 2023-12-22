Lagos: 3 Adults Rescued Alive As Two-Storey Building Collapsed

Two adult females and a baby have been rescued alive in a two-storey building that collapsed in the Ebute-Metta area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred early Friday morning. The women were said to be an illegal occupant of the building as the residents had been reportedly issued an evacuation notice by the Lagos Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

It was also alleged that the property had been sold out about 4 months ago. 3 of the occupants jumped to safety with the assistance of the residents

Search and rescue operation ongoing.

Confirming the story, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency said the body of 12 years 12-year-old boy has also been recovered.

He said this has completed the number of people unaccounted for at the time of arrival of emergency management statutory agencies.

According to accounts of residents, they related that a dog that the people in the collapsed building were taking care of got to the building and started barking in a sorrowful manner and refused to eat or enter the building after some minutes when the dog left the building then the building went down.

“A woman of middle age body was recovered from the rubbles, while operation has been concluded and evacuation of rubble by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ongoing.”

Meanwhile, The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu said upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a three-storey residential building with a penthouse collapsed.

Oke-Osanyitolu said the cause of the collapse is unknown. Three people are presently trapped under the rubbles while other occupants escaped when the building gave signs and sound.

Emergency responders at the incident scene are LASEMA, LASAMBUS, LASEMA Pre-Hospital Care Team, Lagos State Fire Service, LASBCA, Lagos Mainland LGA and the NPF.

However, three adults were rescued alive and attended by LASEMA Pre-Hospital Care and LASAMBUS. While, the three fatalities have been extracted from the rubble comprising an adult male, an adult female and 11 years-old young female.