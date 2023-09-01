Lagos: 2,588 Children Suffer Sexual Abuse In One Year

The Lagos State Government on Friday revealed that at least 2,588 minors have reportedly experienced sexual assault and abuse within the period of one year in the state.

The State Government disclosed this during a press briefing held as part of preparations to kick off the 2023 Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month, themed “Not in my Lagos.”

Speaking with newsmen, Shitta-Bey said the children were emotionally abused during numerous domestic violence incidents documented in the state between August 2022 and July 2023.

Shitta-Bey represented by Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, noted that 40% of those children had been enrolled in counselling sessions to help them deal with what they had seen psychologically without having a long-lasting negative effect.

She said: “From August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023, the agency has handled 5624 cases which are into two categories, adults and children.

The agency now receives an average of 250 clients every month. For adults- 91 per cent of survivors were female, 9 per cent were male, while for children- 45 per cent of survivors were boys, 55 per cent were girls.

“In the period under review, the Agency has provided services to 7 Persons with Disabilities who were experiencing one form of Gender-Based Violence or the other.

The youngest child that experienced sexual violence was an 18-month-old baby, while the oldest client that experienced domestic violence was a 79-year-old woman.”