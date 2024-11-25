Lagos 2027: Seyi Tinubu’s Gov’ship Bid Gains Momentum

Share

Barely two years to the 2027 Lagos State Governorship election, the campaign team of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has unveiled a biographical documentary to boost his campaign.

The documentary released over the weekend detailed his life, education, career milestones, and humanitarian efforts.

Since its launch, the documentary has been circulating across social media platforms, emphasizing Tinubu’s contributions to youth development in Nigeria.

This release comes amid growing endorsements for Seyi Tinubu’s 2027 governorship bid in Lagos State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders officially endorsed Seyi on Tuesday in Owerri, Imo State.

The group commended his leadership qualities and commitment to national development.

Similarly, the Friends of Seyi group praised his vision and intellectual capability to govern Lagos, Nigeria’s economic powerhouse.

As support builds, the biopic serves as a strategic move to solidify Seyi Tinubu’s candidacy and connect with Lagosians ahead of the 2027 elections.

