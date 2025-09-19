Lagos 2027: Endorsement Of Seyi Tinubu Divine Call For Leadership – CONYL

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has reaffirmed its endorsement of Seyi Tinubu for the Governorship of Lagos State in 2027.

According to a statement signed in Abuja on Friday by Comrade Goodluck Ibem, the President General of CONYL, this endorsement is not merely a political statement, but a divine call to leadership.

The statement partly reads: “In recognition of Chief Seyi Tinubu’s vast experience, unyielding integrity, and dynamic vision for Lagos State, we stand united in our belief that he possesses the essential qualities required to guide our beloved state towards greater heights.

“His proven track record of leadership, dedication to public service, and commitment to community development set him apart as the right choice for this eminent position.

“Recently, remarks made by the Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Daniel Bwala, emphasise that being the son of the President does not overshadow Chief Seyi Tinubu’s qualifications to lead Lagos State.

“We wholeheartedly agree that his capabilities and passion for driving progress in Lagos transcend any familial connection. Chief Seyi Tinubu embodies the principles of integrity and competence, offering a fresh and inspiring approach to governance.

“As a dynamic leader, Chief Seyi Tinubu has demonstrated the ability to unite people from all walks of life, fostering collaboration and inclusivity. His vision for Lagos State includes innovative strategies focused on economic growth, enhanced infrastructure, education reform, and social welfare, aligning with the aspirations of the youth and all citizens.

“We urge all stakeholders—community leaders, organisations, and citizens of Lagos State—to rally behind Chief Seyi Tinubu as he embarks on this noble journey. Together, we can sculpt a brighter future for our state, grounded in principles of equity, prosperity, and sustainability.

“We, the members of the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, boldly proclaim that this is a defining moment in Lagos State’s history. Let us come together and support Chief Seyi Tinubu as he steps up to lead Lagos towards unprecedented achievements.”