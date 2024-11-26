Lagos 2027: Between Obasa And Seyi Tinubu

Share

The race for the 2027 governorship race seems to have started earlier than expected in the Centre of Excellence, Lagos State, albeit on a very dramatic note.

The presentation of Lagos State’s 2025 budget proposal on November 21, 2024, was expected to be a milestone event, but the session at the House of Assembly became a noteworthy spectacle of discord and political theatrics. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state’s chief executive, arrived at the legislative chamber with the intention of unveiling the budget and setting a course for the state’s future.

However, the atmosphere was far from welcoming. Led by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, the Assembly’s conduct bewildered guests and observers, with many deeming it a disgrace to the integrity of the legislative institution. The proceedings kicked off late, well past 1 p.m., featuring seemingly trivial discussions (Celebration of 2024 Men’s Day) that strayed far from the day’s agenda.

When Governor SanwoOlu finally entered the chamber, the response from Speaker Obasa left the audience in shock. Rather than taking a moment to formally acknowledge the governor’s presence, Obasa ordered the session to proceed uninterrupted, leaving attendees to stand and show their respect in an informal display of solidarity. Clad in dark sunglasses, Obasa’s demeanour and remarks left an indelible impression on the proceedings.

His unapologetic declarations and thinly veiled political aspirations took centre stage. This, according to political watchers, is a direct response to the purported endorsement of Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu earlier in the week by a group, for the number one job in Lagos come 2027. Obasa made a veiled reference to some ‘naysayers’ who were bent on causing disaffection in the house.

His reference to the fact that he is a bona fide Lagosian is believed to be a direct challenge to Seyi Tinubu to prove that he is truly from Lagos. One of the GAC members who was present during the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill by Governor Sanwo-Olu was quoted to have said:

“Obasa should tread carefully; there was no need for that drama, which he displayed on Thursday during the budget presentation.” According to him: “Sanwo-Olu has no dog in this fight, why treat him and the exco like that, there was clearly no need for that drama. Is SanwoOlu running for a third term?”

Earlier in the year, Speaker Obasa was said to have been cautioned by the President to focus on law making and forget any 2027 ambition, an advice which some close associates said never went down well with him. It was clear on Thursday that Obasa was ready to take the bull by the horn to contest the 2027 race.

‘I am Obasa’ In a speech that was a mix of defiance, political posturing, Speaker Obasa addressed rumours surrounding his ambitions. “I am Obasa, and qualified to run for Lagos Governor,” he stated, dismissing suggestions that familial connections in Ojo were being leveraged to support his candidacy. He emphasised his independence and identity, firmly rooted in Agege.

While he claimed that his gubernatorial aspirations were secondary, the undertones of his speech stoked speculation about his political intentions for the 2027 election. Beyond personal assertions, Obasa’s remarks hinted at deeper tensions within the Assembly and the broader political leadership in Lagos.

He accused adversaries of attempting to destabilise the legislature, warning against interference, and stressing the sanctity of the Assembly as a “temple.” “No one will violate any temple and expect the gods to accept their sacrifice,” he declared, employing cultural and spiritual references to bolster the Assembly’s resilience and warning detractors to prepare for the repercussions of their actions.

The Speaker’s notion that he could be compared to other past governors like Asiwaju, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode or the Sanwo-Olu smacks of lack of self-worth.

You do not demand or beg for respect, it must be earned, those former governors and the present one earned their respects and they all have a place in this history of how Lagos has evolved and still emerging.

Obasa should leave that judgment to Lagosians, or rather, his self -assessment should be in comparison with former Speakers like Senator Olorunnibe Mamora, Jokotola Pelumi or the immediate past Hon. Sabit Adeyemi Ikuforiji, not with governors. On this he goofed again.

As the journey towards 2027 eventuates, Obasa needs to tread carefully as his so called firm grip on the assembly is only with the benevolence and respect for President Tinubu. Obasa’s direct affront towards Seyi or by extension the Tinubu political dynasty is dangerous and uncalled for.

Even if Seyi has no political ambition towards Government House Alausa in 2027, Obasa ought to note that 24 hours is such a long time in politics. With the benefit of hindsight and experience on the succession plan in Lagos, after the Almighty God, the Jagaban will most likely continue to hold the ace on who takes over from Sanwo-Olu.

From all indications, the black shade wearing “Barrister” Mudashiru Obasa seems so far from that calculation. By the way almost all the other lawmakers also wore dark glasses that Thursday. A commentator watching the proceeding on live television asked: “Are they all blind?”

The journey towards 2027 will be interesting, long, winding, filled with intrigues, but at the end, time and only time will tell. So please, Mr Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, concentrate on the task at hand, which is legislation, lest you derail or get swept away by the same political intrigues you alluded to in your “budget speech response”.

