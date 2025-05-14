Lagos 2027: Battle To Succeed Sanwo-Olu Heats Up As Political Stakeholders Push Preferred Candidates

Share

The political landscape in Lagos State is already showing early signs of turbulence as stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress (APC) begin to position their preferred candidates for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

While Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains in office, attention is rapidly shifting to who will succeed him as the next helmsman of Nigeria’s commercial capital.

One of the names attracting significant interest is that of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives. Party insiders say there is growing momentum behind Gbajabiamila’s potential candidacy, with popular Nollywood actor and Lagos lawmaker, Hon. Desmond Elliot, said to be quietly coordinating support within party ranks.

Proponents argue that Gbajabiamila’s close ties to the presidency, combined with his extensive legislative and now executive experience, make him a strong contender. “Lagos needs someone who understands governance at both the legislative and executive levels,” said APC stalwart Famous Oloyede from Surulere.

However, not everyone is on board. Some party members question whether Gbajabiamila, who will be 64 in 2027, represents the youthful leadership Lagos needs. “We should be talking about generational shift. It’s time for other administrative districts to take the reins,” said a senior APC figure.

The issue of zoning remains a central point of contention. Lagos State is composed of five administrative districts under the IBILE acronym—Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe. Notably, all governors since 1999 have hailed from Lagos Island or Epe, leaving districts like Badagry and Ikorodu largely sidelined.

The people of Epe, once represented by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, are lobbying for renewed consideration, citing what they describe as “political marginalization” since Ambode’s fallout with the APC leadership. One name now being promoted is Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare. Seen as loyal and capable, many in Epe believe Alausa could restore the district’s standing.

In Ikorodu, pressure is mounting for broader representation. Despite current Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat hailing from the division, many argue Ikorodu has yet to fully occupy the top political seat. Names such as federal lawmaker Rep. Babajimi Benson and Hamzat himself are being floated, while Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, is reportedly being considered for deputy governor—particularly if the governorship goes to another district.

“Ogunleye’s 14-day stint as deputy governor under Tinubu in 2007 cannot be considered meaningful representation,” said a party source in Ogolonto, Ikorodu. “Ikorodu deserves a real shot at leadership, not symbolic gestures.”

Meanwhile, calls for Badagry to produce its first governor since the return of democracy in 1999 are gaining traction. “Every other district has had a turn. Badagry must be next,” a party insider to Newsmen.

Another political heavyweight being mentioned is Senator Tokunbo Abiru, who represents Lagos East Senatorial District, covering several strategic LGAs including Epe, Ikorodu, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, and Somolu.

His profile as a technocrat and experienced banker-turned-lawmaker is appealing to those calling for a pragmatic leader.

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, is also seen as a possible entrant.

Though he has not made a formal declaration, a recent cryptic remark—“Becoming governor is secondary, but I am neither too young nor inexperienced”—has stirred speculation of his interest.

Adding another layer to the race is Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. While he has not indicated any intention to run, several diaspora groups are reportedly rooting for him, placing the APC’s highest decision-making body in the state—the Governance Advisory Council (GAC)—in a sensitive position. The President’s silence has further fueled conjecture.

With no clear frontrunner and mounting pressure from the various IBILE blocs, the 2027 Lagos gubernatorial race is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated and contested in the state’s recent political history.

Observers expect the months ahead to see more strategic alignments, silent endorsements, and behind-the-scenes maneuvering as the political chessboard begins to take shape in Africa’s most politically dynamic state.

