Lagos 2024 budget’ll create jobs, add value to lives –Omotosho

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, has said the major motives behind the state’s N2.26 trillion 2024 Budget due to be signed into law by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is to create jobs, improve living standard of Lagosians and many other areas of life.

He also said the execution of the 2024 budget has been geared towards infrastructural development to match the state’s Mega City status while listing job creation and deepening of the state’s economy as critical motivators.

The commissioner stated that new iconic projects will be executed to give residents greater access to the dividends of democracy in Sanwo-olu’s second term. He said: “The Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is not sleeping. The governor is particularly keen on ensuring Lagosians get the best of governance.

“This second term will be committed to completing projects started in the first term, and even executing new ones.” Omotoso told State House Government Correspondent in the recent engagement held at the conference room of the Ministry at Alausa Secretariat.”