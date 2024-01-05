Lagos: 2 Policemen Dismissed For Robbery, Corruption, Illegal Duty

Two police officers attached to Zone 2, Onikan, in charge of Lagos and Ogun State Commands have been arrested for robbery. The policemen identified as Inspector Sunday Adetoye with force number 279495 and Inspector Ogunleye Stephen with force number 223521 have been dismissed for alleged involvement in robbery. The Zonal Police Public Relation Officer (ZPRO), SP Umma Tunni Ayuba, in a statement yesterday said the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, AIG Ari Muhammed Ali, has ordered the dismissal of the two police inspectors for offences of armed robbery, official corruption and illegal duty.

Ayuba said the erring officers, who at the time were facing trial for a similar offence, on November 2023, went in the company of three others; two members of vigilance group, one Semiu Afisu, one Abidoye Femi, and one Charles John (the driver), to the residence of one Taiwo Monsuru, and one Akintola Sunday, at Obada-Oko in Ogun State; armed with two SMG rifles and live ammunition, conducted a search without a warrant and made away with five iPhones, one Samsung smartphone, one Tecno smartphone and two laptop computers.

He said: “Police officers attached to Ifo Division mounted a roadblock after other residents of the apartment informed them of the incident with the description of the vehicle, which led to the apprehension of the occupants of the vehicle without ASP Ajayi Victor who led the illegal operation and who is currently at large.”

Meanwhile, the AIG has directed that the dismissed officers be charged to court alongside the civilians involved, while he urges all officers and men of the force to remain professional in the discharge of their duties in accordance with the law, as any- one found wanting would be held accountable for his/her action or inaction. He further emphasised that the current management of the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of IGP Kayode Egbetokun, would not tolerate any form of unprofessional and corrupt practice, while he implores members of the public to always report unprofessional conduct of officers and men, as the police is always there for the protection of all.